Politics S. Korean First Lady Visits N. Korean School for Gifted Children

South Korea’s first lady, Kim Jung-sook, has visited a leading North Korean school for gifted children in Pyongyang.



Flanked by her attendants, she arrived at Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was escorted around by the school's president, Ryom Yun-hak.



Kim toured training facilities for dancing, music and diving, and also watched a performance featuring around 400 to 500 students.



Other members of the South Korean delegation that joined the first lady include President Moon Jae-in’s special security adviser Moon Chung-in, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.



North Korean first lady Ri Sol-ju did not accompany her South Korean counterpart during the school visit.