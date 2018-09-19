Foreign Media Assess Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Major foreign media outlets have positively assessed the latest inter-Korean summit saying it has sent a positive signal over stalled North Korea-U.S. denuclearization talks.The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) highlighted North Korea's promise to take additional steps on denuclearization, including the permanent dismantlement of facilities at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex. The newspaper called the move “a bold gambit” by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to break an impasse in negotiations with the U.S. and keep engagement with Seoul on track.In an article titled “North and South Korea commit to ‘era of no war,’” CNN quoted Kim as saying, “The world is going to see how this divided nation is going to bring about a new future on its own,” mentioning the two leaders’ agreement on Kim’s trip to Seoul “as soon as possible.”The New York Times also took note of Kim’s pledge to turn the Korean Peninsula into a land of peace without nuclear weapons or threats, saying it is the first time he made such promises in his own voice before the international community.However, some outlets said the inter-Korean agreements on denuclearization fall short of what Washington expected and lack specifics, adding many American politicians and experts will remain pessimistic about the regime’s will to abandon its nuclear arsenals.