Inter-Korea Moon to Brief Trump on Undisclosed Details of Inter-Korean Summit

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York on Monday to brief him on the outcomes of the latest inter-Korean summit.



Moon’s chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan revealed the plan in a media briefing on Wednesday. He said Moon is expected to share with Trump details about his three-day visit to the North, including those that have yet to be disclosed to the public.



Regarding specific measures to achieve complete denuclearization of North Korea, the press secretary emphasized Seoul has been in close discussions with Washington on the matter for a long time.



Yoon assessed that Pyongyang’s promise to dismantle facilities at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex shows the North has the will to prevent itself from developing further nuclear weapons.



When asked about the apparent absence of an inter-Korean agreement on the North’s existing nuclear arsenal, Yoon said “related situations” will change depending on the progress of negotiations between the U.S. and the North.