Tokyo Expresses 'Respect' for Moon, Kim over Summit Outcomes

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has expressed its respect for the leaders of the two Korea over the outcomes of their latest summit.During a regular media briefing on Wednesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan respects the efforts made by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the run-up to the September 19th Pyongyang Declaration.He also expressed hope the declaration will lead to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, emphasizing the importance of swift implementation of the agreements reached during the North Korea-U.S. summit in Singapore in June.He said Japan will closely coordinate with the U.S. and South Korea on North Korea policies.