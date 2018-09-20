Pompeo: US Ready to Talk with N. Korea, Proposes Meeting in Vienna

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is prepared to "immediately" engage in talks with North Korea after Pyongyang vowed to shut down a key missile test facility following the third summit between the leaders of the two Koreas.In a statement Wednesday, Pompeo welcomed the North's decision to permanently dismantle its missile engine test facility in Dongchang-ri with experts from relevant countries participating.The secretary said that he invited North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho to meet him in New York next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, which they are both scheduled to attend.He said the U.S. also invited North Korean officials to meet with the new U.S. special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, in Vienna, Austria, at the earliest opportunity. Vienna is where the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency is located.Pompeo stressed that the proposed Vienna meeting will mark the beginning of negotiations to transform Washington-Pyongyang relations through the rapid denuclearization of North Korea. He said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has committed to complete that process by the end of Trump's term in January 2021.