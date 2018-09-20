Moon-Kim Take Trip to Mt. Baekdu

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un departed for a rare trip to Mount Baekdu on Thursday on the last day of Moon's three-day visit to Pyongyang.Moon left for Samjiyon airport near the North Korean mountain at around 7:30 a.m. on Air Force Two. Kim is also expected to arrive at the airport via another jet.The two leaders plan to reach the peak and visit the famous crater lake at the top called Heaven Lake or “Chonji,” depending on the weather.Mount Baekdu is the tallest mountain on the Korean Peninsula that is also frequented by many South Koreans as it sits on the border with China.The joint trip to the mountain was reportedly proposed by the North Korean leader after Moon arrived in Pyongyang.Official and special members of Moon's entourage will also join.