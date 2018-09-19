BTS to Give Speech at UN General Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS will reportedly attend the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations next week.According to a source at the UN on Wednesday, BTS is scheduled to perform and give a three-minute speech in front of top officials and heads of state at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday.The source said the K-pop boy band will attend the ceremonial event for "Generation Unlimited," which is a new UNICEF global partnership aimed at teens and young adults aged between ten and 24.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore will reportedly be in attendance.