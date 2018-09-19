Korean Air Chief Summoned over Additional Embezzlement Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho has been summoned again for questioning over fresh allegations of embezzlement.Cho appeared at the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, saying he would cooperate with the investigation.The prosecution plans to grill him on additional embezzlement allegations and a complaint issued by the Fair Trade Commission(FTC).Last month, the FTC filed the complaint against Cho for failing to declare as subsidiaries four firms whose shares are mostly owned by his brother-in-law and other relatives.Cho also faces allegations of purposely leaving out 62 of his relatives from a document listing shareholders subject to a string of regulations.The prosecution summoned Cho in June for questioning and requested an arrest warrant on five charges including embezzlement and breach of trust, but a court rejected it.