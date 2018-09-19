Parliament to Vote on Key Bills in Plenary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will vote on a number of key bills during its plenary session on Thursday.The rival parties recently agreed to act on these bills which failed to pass last month's extraordinary assembly session.One of the bills will allow nonfinancial firms to hold up to a 34 percent stake in Internet-only banks, easing the current four percent ownership limit.A set of bills aimed at providing better protection for tenants running stores in rented properties are also pending. The bills will increase the period for guaranteeing existing tenants' contract renewal to ten years from the current five.Rival parties will also pass a bill aimed at temporarily easing regulations on the nation's strategic industries.