Pres. Moon to Head Home from Airport Near Mt. Baekdu

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is set to head straight home from an airport near North Korea’s Mount Baekdu on Thursday.Moon’s senior press secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters that after visiting Mount Baekdu with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Moon will get on a plane at Samjiyon Airport and return home.Yoon said Moon departed for Mount Baekdu at 8:30 a.m., adding after coming down from the mountain, he will have lunch at Samjiyon before heading to the airport.Yoon had previously said the president would first return to Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport to board the plane home.Yoon added Moon’s departure time could be readjusted in line with the situation.