Supreme Court Chief Justice to Scrap Nat'l Court Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su says he will scrap the National Court Administration(NCA) which has been at the center of judicial power abuse allegations.On the top court’s internal communication network Thursday, Kim said he will eliminate the controversial office, while setting up a judicial administration council consisting of outside figures with authority over judicial administration.Kim also said he will separate and reorganize the NCA into a courts secretariat and a Supreme Court secretariat to only handle execution of tasks, and the courts secretariat will be relocated from the top court.The Supreme Court chief justice then said the new courts secretariat will not have judges holding full-time positions, with the number of judges working full-time at the NCA reduced by a third next year and completely removed by 2023.