Moon, Kim Stroll Around Mount Baekdu's Crater Lake

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached the peak of Mount Baekdu on Thursday and strolled around the famous crater lake called Heaven Lake or “Chonji.”The presidential office said the two leaders and their wives arrived at the mountain's summit by car then reached Chonji via cable car at around 10:20 a.m.Moon and official members of his delegation will head straight home from Samjiyon Airport near the mountain instead of traveling back to Pyongyang.Special members of Moon's entourage, including lawmakers and conglomerate chiefs, will head back to Pyongyang to board a plane home.