Seoul City Unveils Tourism Promotion Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government will foster 20 must-visit tourist destinations with a goal to attract 50 million tourists to the capital city per year by 2023.The metropolitan government unveiled plans to promote tours to Seoul city on Thursday.It aims to nearly double the number of tourists visiting the city over the next five years from 27-point-five million last year. About ten million international tourists and 17 million domestic travelers visited the capital city in 2017.As part of efforts to achieve this goal, the city government will develop 20 must-see tourist routes, which include a culture park in Mapo District, historical sites designated as "future heritages," Donuimun Museum Village, a Catholic pilgrims' trail and Ikseon Hanok Village.It will also introduce a tourist voucher program for nonregular workers, those with disabilities and low-income earners.