S. Korea Mulls Meeting of Top Diplomats of Two Koreas, US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will consider arranging a meeting of the top diplomats of the two Koreas and the U.S. on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week.South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon said in a news briefing Thursday that talks among the foreign ministers of the three countries are crucial, adding that he will discuss whether to hold such a meeting with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha as soon as she returns from Pyongyang.The three chief diplomats failed to sit down together for a meeting on the sidelines of this year's ASEAN Regional Forum last month.Lee also said that U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo's latest remarks on the North's denuclearization could have been discussed between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but they could also just be a reiteration of what the U.S. is seeking from North Korea.On Wednesday, Pompeo said the U.S. welcomes Moon and Kim's "reaffirmation of the Singapore joint statement of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, including the permanent dismantlement of all facilities at Yongbyon in the presence of U.S. and IAEA inspectors."