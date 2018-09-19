N. Korean Media Covers Pyongyang Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media on Thursday extensively covered the latest joint declaration between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A day after they signed the Pyongyang Declaration, the North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) carried its full text and reported on the two leaders' joint news conference.The KCNA introduced Kim's commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a separate inter-Korean military agreement on reducing tensions.It detailed North Korea's promise to take additional denuclearization measures, including the permanent shutdown of a missile test site in Dongchang-ri.It also reported that Kim promised to visit Seoul by the end of this year in return for Moon's trip to Pyongyang.