Justice Ministry Announces Revisions to Permanent Residency Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreigners will be restricted from obtaining permanent residency in Korea if less than three years have passed since they received a fine and paid the penalty.The Justice Ministry said Thursday that a revised immigration control act specifying foreigners' eligibility for permanent residency will go into effect on Friday.Under the revision, foreigners don't qualify for permanent residency if they were sentenced to imprisonment less than five years ago. The restrictions will also affect those who were deported less than seven years ago.Foreigners failing to meet financial requirements will not be eligible for Korean permanent residency, such as those whose income is less than the country's gross national income per person or whose assets fall below the median value of asset holdings by Koreans.