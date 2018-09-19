Koreas to Soon Begin Talks on Repairing War-Separated Family Reunion Center

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul said it will begin consultations with related ministries and Pyongyang to open a permanent facility for inter-Korean family reunions at North Korea's Mount Geumgang as agreed by the leaders of the two Koreas Wednesday.An official at the Unification Ministry in Seoul said Thursday the ministry will discuss the basic direction for the renovation work at the facility with related ministries next week, after which talks with North Korea will begin.Discussions between the two Koreas on the family reunion center are expected to take place through the inter-Korean liaison office in the North's Gaeseong next month after the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday.The official said while repairs for the first and second floors of the reunion center have been completed, overall renovation is necessary for the 200 or so rooms and the restaurant area.The reunion building, which finished construction in July 2008, was partially repaired to be used for the cross-border reunions held last month.