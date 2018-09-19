Abe Wins Another Term as LDP Chief

Photo : KBS News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has secured his third term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.In the leadership election held Thursday, Abe comfortably beat his only contender, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, by clinching 553 out of a total 810 votes.The victory will extend his time in power as prime minister by another three years through 2021.He won 329 out of 405 ballots cast by lawmakers and 224 out of 405 votes allocated to Liberal Democratic Party members in each prefecture who have paid party fees.In his acceptance speech, Abe expressed hopes to revise the Constitution, hinting at accelerated efforts on the amendment.He also vowed to build a new Japan.Abe has long expressed the intent to amend the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution to formalize the ambiguous status of the Self-Defense Forces, the nation’s de facto military.With his election victory, the ruling LDP is expected to submit an amendment proposal to the Diet within this year.