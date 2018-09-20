Moon and Kim Highlight Korean Unity at Mt. Baekdu

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The leaders of the two Koreas tried to highlight the unity of Korean people on the last day of their third summit while visiting Mount Baekdu. The mountain is regarded as the sacred origin of Koreans. President Moon Jae-in wrapped up his three-day trip to North Korea by visiting the mountain before getting on Air Force One to return to Seoul.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the peak of Mount Baekdu on the Sino-North Korea border, in a symbolic gesture to promote inter-Korean unity.The two leaders and the first ladies arrived at Baekdu's summit by car on Thursday morning before descending via cable car to Chonji, a crater lake located on the volcanic mountain.As Kim said Mount Baekdu became a mountain of yearning for South Koreans, Moon responded that he believes a new era will soon arrive in which average South Koreans can make a visit.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)] [Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Only a small number of people came out today but from now on, South Koreans and overseas Koreans should visit Mount Baekdu. After the division, it has become a mountain of longing that they can only look at."[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Now that the first step has been taken, if this step is repeated, more people will come and I believe a new era will soon begin in which average South Koreans can come to Mount Baekdu for tours."The tallest mountain on the Korean Peninsula is a spiritual place for both South and North Koreans and is described as the sacred origin of the Korean people in ancient myths.[Sound bite: N. Korean gymnastic and artistic show (Sep. 19 May Day Stadium)][Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"From (Mount) Baekdu to (Mount) Halla, we promised to make our beautiful rivers and mountains a land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats and pass it on to future generations."Speaking to some 150-thousand North Koreans after watching a massive gymnastic show with Kim a day earlier, Moon appealed to the sadness and strength of Koreans on the divided peninsula.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Chairman Kim Jong-un and I will hold the hands of 80 million North and South Korean people and will create a new home land. Let's move forward into a new future together."Referring to the agreements made during his meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Moon emphasized that they decided to dispel fears of war and remove risks of armed clashes on the Korean Peninsula.Moon wrapped up his three-day trip to North Korea with the visit to Mount Baekdu before getting on the Seoul-bound Air Force One at Samjiyon Airport near the mountain.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.