Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.65%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 14-point-99 points, or point-65 percent on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-323-point-45.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing five-point-78 points, or point-70 percent. It closed at 821-point-13.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-120-point-four won.