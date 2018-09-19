Gender Equality Minister Nominee Grilled in Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly held a confirmation hearing for Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Jin Sun-mee on Thursday.She was grilled in particular on her views on homosexuality and why she left out an evaluation process on her stock holdings which aims to prevent conflict of interest for lawmakers.An opposition lawmaker pointed out this omission, for which Jin apologized but clarified there has been no change since she acquired stocks related to her husband's business back in 1998.Regarding the view that her activities to protect the rights of homosexuals as a Christian can be seen as radical, the nominee said she stands on the human rights perspective in believing that being a sexual minority does not allow for discrimination.On reducing the gender gap in society, the nominee said she plans to implement a system to increase the number of women holding executive positions in the private sector and to eliminate gender discrimination in the workplace.