PM Lee Calls for China's Support for Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has called for China's continued support for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace-building efforts for the region.Lee made the request during a meeting with Ding Zhongli, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress(NPC), at the government complex in Seoul on Thursday.Noting the gradual increase in exchanges between Seoul and Beijing after conflicts over the deployment of a U.S. THAAD antimissile system in South Korea, Lee called for more cooperation from the Chinese government on easing restrictions on Chinese group tours to the country.The prime minister also asked for China's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation on science and technology.Ding said China shares South Korea’s hope for denuclearization and building permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, adding those goals will be achieved if all concerned parties put them ahead of their own interests.The official stressed that China is laying the groundwork for deeper, advanced bilateral relations with South Korea and said he will report the outcome of their meeting to top Chinese leaders.