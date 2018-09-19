Court Turns Down Bail Request by Two Ex-Spy Chiefs

The court has refused two former spy chiefs' requests to stand trial without detention on charges related to their delivery of spy agency funds to former President Park Geun-hye.
The Seoul High Court on Thursday denied the requests for release on bail for former National Intelligence Service Director Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byong-ho.
The two are each serving a three and a half year-long prison term after being convicted in June for delivering the National Intelligence Service's special operation funds to the impeached ex-president. Both appealed the decision and the appellate court has been deliberating on the case since last month.