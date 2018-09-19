China Calls for Further US-N. Korea Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing is calling on Washington and Pyongyang to strengthen their bilateral communication in order to facilitate denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang relayed the Chinese government’s stance during a regular media briefing on Thursday, after U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo revealed Washington is ready to reengage in dialogue with the North.Echoing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s earlier remarks, Geng said China warmly congratulates the September 19th Pyongyang Declaration and firmly supports it.He said China has noticed that the U.S. has positively assessed the latest inter-Korean summit and showed a positive attitude toward having conversations with Pyongyang, adding China hopes the two sides will strengthen their contact and dialogue.The spokesman said China hopes the North and the U.S. consider each other’s concerns and enhance mutual trust, and called on them to achieve the shared commitments reached during their first-ever summit in Singapore in June.