Moon: N. Korea Hopes to Achieve Denuclearization Quickly

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says North Korea is hoping to complete denuclearization at an early date so it can focus on economic development.Moon made the remark at the main press center at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Thursday, as he gave a briefing on the outcome of the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.Moon wrapped up his three-day trip to North Korea with a visit to Mount Baekdu before boarding Air Force Two at Samjiyon Airport near the mountain to return to the South.The airplane arrived at the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, at around 5:40 p.m., about two hours and 10 minutes after takeoff.