Pompeo: US Making Progress with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is making progress with regard to North Korea's denuclearization.Appearing on Fox News on Wednesday, Pompeo said that the U.S. has made steady but slow progress, adding it has always known the process was going to take some time.The secretary said although it doesn't get reported, he has been talking to North Korean officials with some frequency even before the leaders of the two Koreas held a third summit in Pyongyang this week.He assessed the latest inter-Korean summit as a successful engagement that yielded North Korea's promise to dismantle a missile testing site in front of international inspectors.Pompeo also said that the relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is good.