US: Denuclearization Can be Achieved Early if N. Korea Cooperates

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department says that it is possible to achieve North Korea's denuclearization quite early if the North cooperates.State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert made the remarks on Thursday during a news briefing, reaffirming that the U.S. aims to complete the North's denuclearization before President Donald Trump's first term ends in January 2021.Regarding North Korea's conditional offer to dismantle its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, the spokeswoman stressed that denuclearization must come before concessions.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed a willingness in his latest summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to permanently shut down the nuclear facilities if the U.S. took "corresponding measures."But Nauert said nothing can happen in the absence of denuclearization.As for a proposed meeting between U.S. special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, and North Korean officials in Vienna, Austria, Nauert said that she has nothing on the meeting at the moment, but added the special envoy is ready and standing by.Biegun will reportedly attend the UN General Assembly next week as well.