S. Korea's Producer Prices Hit 4-Year High in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices rose to a four-year high in August as the cost of farm products soared due to the unprecedented heat wave.According to data by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the producer price index, a barometer of future consumer inflation, reached 105-point-43 last month, up half of a percent from a month earlier.The figure is the highest reading since August 2014 when it hit 105-point-57.Producer prices rose three percent last month from a year earlier.The index of agricultural products jumped 18-point-three percent on-month in August, the steepest hike since September 2010 when it rose 18-point-eight percent.In particular, spinach prices tripled from the previous month.Prices of industrial goods, petrochemicals and gas rose point-one percent on-month. Service sector prices also gained point-one percent.