Pompeo Sends Chuseok Message to S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has issued a message to the Korean people ahead of the Chuseok thanksgiving holidays.In a statement released on the State Department's Web site on Thursday, Pompeo said that he wishes the Korean people a very warm Chuseok holiday on behalf of the U.S. government and the American people.He said that during this time for homecoming and family gatherings, good food and friendly gifts, the U.S. joins Koreans in giving thanks for the many blessings of this life and connecting with loved ones.The secretary added that on this day of reflection, thanksgiving and family, he is reminded of the strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance that is based on their shared values of democracy and human rights and shared interests of security and economic prosperity.