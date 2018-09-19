Trial of S. Gyeongsang Governor Set to Begin in Opinion Rigging Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The first trial session is set to begin for South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, who has been indicted on opinion rigging in collusion with an influential blogger known as "druking."The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first pretrial hearing at 10 a.m. Friday.At the hearing, the court will decide on whether to merge the governor's case with the the ongoing trial of the blogger and his associates, who were indicted on rigging opinions and violations of the political fund law.The independent counsel team, led by Huh Ik-bum, indicted the governor last month on allegations that Kim and the blogger used data manipulation software called King Crab from November 2016 and during last year’s presidential election.The team concluded that druking actively developed King Crab with permission from Kim after showing the governor an early version of the computer program in November 2016.Kim was also charged with violating the Election Law for allegedly offering the post of consul general in Sendai, Japan, to an acquaintance of the blogger in exchange for assistance in the local elections.The governor will reportedly not attend the hearing.