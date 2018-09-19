Pres. Moon Says Kim Jong-un Wishes to Meet Trump at Early Date

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at an early date.At a New York summit meeting between the two leaders Tuesday, Moon told Trump that Kim hopes to swiftly conclude the denuclearization process.Moon said it was thanks to Trump's support he was able to make the latest trip to Pyongyang and reach significant agreements with Kim.He also said he was carrying a "personal, undisclosed" message from Kim to Trump, but did not offer additional details.Trump said an announcement on the next U.S.-North Korea summit will come, in his words, “pretty soon,” and would take place somewhere other than Singapore.Separately, senior trade officials from the two countries signed a revised South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement.Moon praised the deal as more fair and complementary, and Trump said he is also happy with the revised accord.