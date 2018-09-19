Moon, Trump Release Joint Statement on Revised FTA

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump released a joint statement Tuesday hailing a revised South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement(FTA) as substantial evidence of the two countries' solid ties.The deal was signed earlier by South Korea’s Trade Minister Kim Hyung-chong and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.Kim and Trump say the accord reaffirms the two countries' firm alliance and pledged to swiftly put it into effect.The revised trade deal includes a 20-year extension of the 25 percent tariff on Korean-made pickup trucks and the addition of clauses to prevent potential abuse of the investor-state dispute settlement system.