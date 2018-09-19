Pres. Moon Meets UN Chief

President Moon Jae-in briefed United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Tuesday on his third summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, and asked for the UN's continued help toward establishing inter-Korean peace.Moon thanked the UN chief for supporting Seoul’s peace efforts, including South-North summits and reunion of separated families.Guterres praised Moon’s determination and vowed close future cooperation with Seoul.Moon offered a positive evaluation of UN efforts to revamp itself, strengthen peacekeeping operations and implement the Paris Agreement, saying the world body’s role is more important than ever.Guterres expressed hope that South Korea will strengthen cooperation with the UN Secretariat in all areas.