CIA Chief: N. Korea Unlikely to Easily Give up Nuclear Program

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) Director Gina Haspel says she does not believe North Korea will easily give up its nuclear weapons program.Haspel is quoted in the New York Times as telling a gathering the North has spent decades building its weapons program and Pyongyang had said the program was “essential to their regime’s survival.”Haspel did say she saw the situation with the North as improved compared to last year thanks to dialogue established between North Korea and the U.S.’ leaders.This is the first time the CIA chief has mentioned North Korea publicly since her nomination was confirmed in May.