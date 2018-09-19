Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he expects to travel to Pyongyang soon to pave the way for a second U.S.-North Korea summit.He told reporters in New York the summit will take place soon, and that there would ''enormous value'' in having it.He said “Trump’s leadership combined with efforts of countries to enforce the pressure campaign, has deescalated tensions with North Korea, and brought us closer to our final goal of final, fully verified denuclearization of the North.”Pompeo said it would be inappropriate for Washington to go into detail about the state of negotiations, but says the fundamental principle expecting the complete, verified denuclearization of North Korea remains the same.He says UN Security Council sanctions will remain in place until that happens.