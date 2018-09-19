Foreign Minister Kang Invites Ivanka Trump to Seoul

US State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert says South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has invited Ivanka Trump to South Korea.The president's daughter and adviser and Minister Kang are both attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Nauert tweeted that Kang extended the invitation based on the positive reception Ivanka Trump received on her visit to South Korea during the PyeongChang Olympics in February.She says the State Department looks forward to supporting the visit.