Pres. Moon Requests S. Korea be Exempted from US Tariffs on Auto Imports

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has requested U.S. President Donald Trump to exempt South Korea from high tariffs on auto imports.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says in his summit with Trump in New York, Moon pointed out South Korea’s trade surplus with the U.S. shrank 25 percent in the first half of the year while China, Japan, Germany and Mexico are seeing their surplus with the U.S. expanding.He also noted that more than 51 percent of South Korean cars that are exported to the U.S. are also being produced in the U.S., boosting the employment of American workers.Trump responded by instructing officials to review Moon’s request.The U.S. government is considering imposing tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars, potentially dealing a severe blow to one of South Korea's key exports.