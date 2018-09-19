American Investors Bought Most Amount of Korean Stocks This Yr.

Photo : KBS News

The Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) says that out of all foreign investors, it was Americans who bought the highest amount of Korean stocks this year.According to the FSS on Tuesday, U.S. investors net purchased five-point-84 trillion won worth of stocks either on the benchmark KOSPI or on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ in the first eight months of this year.Chinese investors bought the second highest amount of stocks followed by Japanese investors.Meanwhile, British investors net sold more than seven trillion won worth of Korean stocks during the same period.American investors have ranked top in terms of net buying the most Korean stocks for five straight years.