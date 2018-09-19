BMW catches fire on Chuseok Holiday

Photo : KBS News

Authorities say another BMW diesel vehicle caught fire in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province on Monday. The 520d model is on the German automaker's recall list.According to local and fire authorities on the Chuseok holiday, the fire was extinghished within 10 minutes and no casualties were reported as the driver and three other family members escaped immediately.The latest BMW fire case came in the middle of the German automaker's recall of over 106,317 vehicles in the nation to fix faulty parts following dozens of engine fires in its cars so far this year.