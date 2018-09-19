Education Ministry: 556 Student Suicides over Five Years

A recent Education Ministry report says nearly 600 South Korean students committed suicide over the past five years.The report was submitted to opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Kwak Sang-do.He says a total of 556 elementary, middle and high school students took their own between 2013 and 2017 for various reasons, including depression, family conflict and poor grades at school.High school students made up 70.5 percent of the cases, or 392 students.That's followed by 141 middle school students and 23 elementary school students.By region, Gyeonggi Province had the highest number of student suicides at 133 students. Seoul and Busan were next, with 87 and 44 respectively.