BTS Delivers Speech at UN General Assembly Event

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS attended the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly and delivered a speech to world leaders on Monday.They were headlining a ceremonial event for "Generation Unlimited," a new UNICEF global partnership aimed at teens and young adults aged between ten and 24.BTS group leader, Kim Nam-joon, more widely known as “RM,” gave the speech in fluent English, and stressed the importance of global youth loving and respecting itself.This is the first time for a South Korean singer to deliver a speech at a UN General Assembly event.South Korea’s First Lady Kim Jung-sook, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim were in attendance.