USFK Chief Nominee: Joint Drill Suspension Causes Slight Degradation to Readiness

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for the chief commander of U.S. troops in South Korea says the suspension of joint military exercises with South Korea has caused a degradation to military readiness on the Korean Peninsula.According to foreign media outlets, U.S. Army General Robert Abrams made the assessment on Tuesday during his confirmation hearing to the Senate Armed Services Committee.Abrams, who was nominated to replace General Vincent Brooks as the U.S. Forces Korea Commander, called the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercises "a key exercise to maintain continuity and to continue to practice our interoperability," and assessed its suspension as a slight degradation.However, he said the alliance’s decision to suspend the annual exercises is a "prudent risk" for the effort to change the relationship with North Korea.U.S. President Donald Trump stated earlier this year that the suspension of what he called “war games” would save Washington a tremendous amount of money. It's reported around 14 million U.S. dollars can be saved through the suspension of the Freedom Guardian drills.Abrams said the U.S. military is proceeding with planning a large-scale joint exercise with South Korea scheduled for next spring, but added the execution of the exercise would be decided by the leaders.If confirmed, General Abrams will also lead the UN Command as well as the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.