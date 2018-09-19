Moon: War-Ending Declaration Possible Within 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says his goal of declaring an official end to the Korean War is achievable before the end of the year.Moon revealed his thoughts in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, while emphasizing the necessity for both the U.S. and North Korea to take actions in their denuclearization negotiations.The South Korean leader said he had sufficient discussions on a war-ending declaration with U.S. President Donald Trump during their summit on Monday, adding the issue will also likely be picked up during a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Moon said he thinks a consensus has been formed that it would be desirable to make a declaration to formally end the Korean War at an early date.He also emphasized the “corresponding measures” that Pyongyang is urging Washington to take, saying the speed at which the U.S. carries out such measures will determine the success of denuclearization. The South Korean president said if the U.S. could take corresponding measures, it will be possible for the North to expedite further denuclearization measures.Moon dismissed concerns the U.S. is making too many concessions, emphasizing that such measures should come in tandem with denuclearization.President Moon also mentioned the possibility of resuming the U.S.-South Korea joint military drills while emphasizing that declaring an end to the war is a political declaration that can always be retracted.