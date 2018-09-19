President Moon Hints at Dissolution of Japan-Funded Foundation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has hinted at the dissolution of a foundation created following the 2015 Seoul-Tokyo agreement on the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.According to South Korea's presidential office, President Moon talked about the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation during his meeting on Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.President Moon said the foundation is not functioning properly due to opposition from the South Korean victims and the South Korean public, adding the issue needs to be “settled wisely.”The foundation was established in Seoul with one billion yen-worth of financial contribution from the Japanese government based on the agreement signed under the former Park Geun-hye administration in December 2015.Moon, however, said Seoul will not call to scrap the existing agreement or push to re-negotiate a new deal.President Moon also mentioned suspicions that South Korea's top court under the Park administration sought to meddle in lawsuits by Koreans forced into labor during the Japanese colonial era.He said that given the principle of separation of legal, administrative, and judicial powers, it's necessary to respect the judiciary’s view on the cases.