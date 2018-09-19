N. Korean FM Arrives in US to Attend UN Assembly

Photo : KBS News

North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho has arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly.The top North Korean diplomat arrived at JFK International Airport on Tuesday afternoon on an Air China flight from Beijing and left the airport escorted by a heavy police convoy.He's expected to deliver a speech to the UN General Assembly on Saturday and may sit down for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines.Pompeo revealed last week that he had invited Ri to bilateral talks during the annual UN gathering.