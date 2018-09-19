Domestic Foreign Spouses in S. Korea Stand Over 150,000

Latest figures show the largest groups of foreign male spouses in South Korea are Chinese and American, while South Korean men with foreign spouses are mostly wed to Chinese and Vietnamese women.



According to the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday, 155-thousand-255 foreign nationals were married to South Koreans as of the end of June.



The number first reached 150-thousand in 2013, but the growth rate has since slowed down.



Among almost 26-thousand foreign husbands, Chinese or Korean-Chinese were the biggest group at more than 12-thousand, followed by Americans at some two-and-a-half thousand and Vietnamese at just under two-thousand.



As for foreign wives, Chinese, including Korean-Chinese, amounted to more than 45-thousand, while Vietnamese were the second largest group at almost 40-thousand. Japanese were third at around 12-thousand, followed by 11-and-a-half-thousand Filipinas and some four-thousand Cambodians.



Foreign wives accounted for 83 percent of foreign spouses in South Korea as of the end of June. Foreign husbands just 17 percent.