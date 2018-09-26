Moon Says He will Cooperate with Abe for N. Korea-Japan Summit

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to support and cooperate with Japan for a North Korea-Japan summit, noting how the relationship between Tokyo and Pyongyang is crucial in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.The South Korean leader made the remarks on Tuesday during talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.President Moon said he had delivered the Japanese Prime Minister's message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and thanked Abe for his support for last week's inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.South Korea's presidential office said that during the closed-door meeting, President Moon updated Abe on the results of the Pyongyang summit, and said Kim is ready to talk with Japan at an appropriate time.Abe is said to have stressed the importance of resolving the Japanese abductee issue and improving Tokyo's relationship with North Korea.