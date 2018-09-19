Moon Urges World to Respond to N. Korea's New Choice

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for global support for North Korea's efforts to denuclearize and achieve economic development.Addressing UN member nations on the last leg of his trip to New York on Wednesday, Moon said that North Korea has come out of its long isolation on its own to stand before the world again.He said that North Korea officially terminated its nuclear development policy on April 20th, and has been focusing all its efforts on economic development, and now, it is time for the international community to respond to North Korea's new choice and efforts.The president also called for bringing an official end to the Korean War, saying that the Korean Peninsula has been at a ceasefire for 65 years and an end to the war is a crucial process to reach a peace regime.He expressed hope that bold steps for denuclearization will be taken by related countries in the future and that they will lead to a declaration of the war's end.Moon also said that his previous proposal of creating the East Asian Railroad Community could become a starting point for a community of East Asian nations on energy and economy, or even perhaps a multilateral peace and security system.