Moon Holds Summits with Leaders of Chile, Egypt in US

President Moon Jae-in held a series of talks with heads of state and world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.During the meetings on Wednesday, the president explained the results of his recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang and called for cooperation and support for Seoul's efforts to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and establish peace in the region.In his summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Moon asked for Egypt's continued support and attention for South Korean companies operating in the country, including a project to supply metro cars for Cairo by Hyundai Rotem.Moon also held a meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera. The two leaders agreed to push for negotiations to improve the South Korea-Chile free trade agreement and to take joint efforts to realize South Korea's membership in the Pacific Alliance, a regional forum founded by Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico in 2011.In a meeting with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Moon said discussions should begin early to seek ways to realize the two Koreas jointly hosting the Summer Olympics in 2032.