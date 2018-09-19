S. Korea to Allow Arrival Duty Free Shops

Photo : YONHAP News

Duty-free shopping upon arrival in South Korea should be ready by next June.The Finance Ministry finalized the plan as part of a broader range of deregulation measures Thursday, and will move forward on seeking legislative approval.The country's first arrival duty free-shop will be set up at Incheon International Airport and operate for six months on a trial basis, before being gradually expanded to other major airports in the country.The government said that it made the decision in a bid to reduce discomfort experienced by tourists and boost the competitiveness of domestic airports.