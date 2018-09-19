Menu Content

S. Korea to Allow Arrival Duty Free Shops

2018-09-27 10:28:13 2018-09-27 14:20:03

Duty-free shopping upon arrival in South Korea should be ready by next June.

The Finance Ministry finalized the plan as part of a broader range of deregulation measures Thursday, and will move forward on seeking legislative approval.

The country's first arrival duty free-shop will be set up at Incheon International Airport and operate for six months on a trial basis, before being gradually expanded to other major airports in the country.

The government said that it made the decision in a bid to reduce discomfort experienced by tourists and boost the competitiveness of domestic airports. 
